TOWER Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. TOWER has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $92,058.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066743 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

