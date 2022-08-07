TPI Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.0% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

TMO opened at $590.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

