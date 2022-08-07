TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $16.03 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,447 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TJX stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

