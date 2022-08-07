TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $196.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.