TPI Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,782 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 6.1% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $47,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $177.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

