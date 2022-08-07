TPI Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 7,352 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for 2.3% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

