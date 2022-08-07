TPI Fund Managers Ltd Sells 67,938 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,938 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Allegion worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,740 shares of company stock worth $755,038 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
