TPI Fund Managers Ltd Sells 67,938 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,938 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Allegion worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,740 shares of company stock worth $755,038 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

