Tranche Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $14,351.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003368 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067840 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.