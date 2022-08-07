TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $381,345.63 and approximately $239,656.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00623842 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015142 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 673,967,118 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
