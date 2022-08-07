Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,861,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,080,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,101. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

