Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.13. 624,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.57 and its 200-day moving average is $478.14.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.