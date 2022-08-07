Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Prologis by 18,337.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 554,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.39. 1,687,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

