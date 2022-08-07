Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. 624,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,179. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

