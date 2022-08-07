Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 369,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.50. 3,598,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

