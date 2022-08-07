Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,668,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,530. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
