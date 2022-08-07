Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $971,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 211,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,528. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

