Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.85. 852,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

