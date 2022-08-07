Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $662,835.00

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00007166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $662,835.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,216.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066699 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

