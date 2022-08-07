Tribe Reaches Market Cap of $72.01 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $72.01 million and $1.91 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00066390 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

