TriumphX Market Capitalization Hits $7.24 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $52,485.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00067651 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

