Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,839 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $122.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.