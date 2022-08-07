Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 454,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $217.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

