Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 14,687 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9,791.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Garmin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $97.60 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

