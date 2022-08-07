Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 3,457 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.