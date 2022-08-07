Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 95,520 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,520 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Community Health Systems worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1,005.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 220,870 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 31.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 41,622 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,119,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 85,849 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Trading Up 6.7 %

CYH opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 220,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.