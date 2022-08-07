Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 169.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

