TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $25.93 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,246.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066613 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

