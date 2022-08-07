Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,621 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up approximately 7.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $2,823,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,473,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Up 3.6 %

TWTR stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $69.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.