U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

