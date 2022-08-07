Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,869,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.