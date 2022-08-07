UBS Group Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $136.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.43.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

