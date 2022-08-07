Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $96.73 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $96.73 million and approximately $869,473.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00615526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00268544 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000103 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

