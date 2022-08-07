Unibright (UBT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $237,706.00

Unibright (UBT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and approximately $237,706.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00068005 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

