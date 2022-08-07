Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.11 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $9.20 or 0.00039815 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.11 million and approximately $48.53 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00115267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00022021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00287113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

