Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.87. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

