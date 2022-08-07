United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE USM opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

