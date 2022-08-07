Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.112-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Uniti Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.72 EPS.

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 1,016,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,725,000 after buying an additional 175,578 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $18,073,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 895,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

