Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.69 million, a P/E ratio of -126.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -640.00%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 896,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

