UREEQA Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $878,343.84 and approximately $45.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00612308 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015060 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UREEQA Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
Buying and Selling UREEQA
