USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $114.49 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $114.49 million and $224,694.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,954.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00611032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00266938 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,619 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

