UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.31)-$(0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 545,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

