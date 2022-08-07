Valor Token (VALOR) Market Capitalization Hits $7.11 Million

Valor Token (VALOR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001535 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $6.92 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,117.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

VALOR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

