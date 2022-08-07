VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 876,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 722,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 52,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 241,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

PFXF opened at $19.34 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

