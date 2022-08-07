VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.66. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

