Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average is $154.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

