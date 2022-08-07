Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $256.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

