Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.27

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.27 and traded as low as $48.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 1,683,076 shares changing hands.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 113,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,715 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

