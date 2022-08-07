Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.27

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.27 and traded as low as $48.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 1,683,076 shares changing hands.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
