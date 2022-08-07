Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Reduced by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

