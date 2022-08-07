Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 182,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

