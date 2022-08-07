Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

